SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A vehicle crash into a utility pole Sunday morning closed San Felipe Road in both directions at Fowler Road due to downed power lines, the San Jose Fire Department said on its Twitter account, @sjfd.
The crash around 7:30 a.m. left the driver trapped in the vehicle until crews were able to free the person, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the department said.
The power lines have been secured by PG&E but the fire department said San Felipe Rd will remain closed between Fowler Road and Delta Road “for an extended period.”
