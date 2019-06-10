CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) – An occupant of a Honda sedan was found dead in a vehicle after it crashed and burned on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Corte Madera early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP and Central Marin Fire Department responded around 2:20 a.m. to the crash on the right shoulder of the highway near the Tamalpais Drive overpass.
The Honda drifted off the highway for a reason yet to be determined and struck a tree before catching fire. It does not appear another vehicle was involved, CHP officials said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP at (415) 924-1100.
