FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Fairfield police were looking for an 85-year-old woman who was last seen Friday.
Ann Marie Dailey was dropped off at the Fairfield Transportation Center at 2000 Cadenasso Drive. She told her ride she was going to a doctor’s appointment, Fairfield police Sgt. Matt Bloesch said.
Dailey did not return home and was reported missing Monday. She was wearing either a black or gray sweatshirt, white pants and white tennis shoes. She is a black woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build, brown eyes and brownish gray short hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Fairfield police at (707) 428-7300 and select option 8.
