SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco was closed Monday afternoon because of a shooting investigation that briefly prompted the closure of the highway itself, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Video from Chopper 5 showed a number of police vehicles surrounding a dark-colored Honda sedan that had been involved in a crash on the side of the ramp.
The CHP initially reported the closure of the highway at 1:35 p.m. south of San Jose Avenue. About 20 minutes later, they said the highway lanes had reopened but the San Jose Avenue off-ramp remained closed with no estimate for reopening.
The San Francisco police Ingleside station’s Twitter account wrote that the closure was related to a shooting investigation. No other details were immediately available.
