



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A high pressure system parked off the Northern California sent temperatures soaring to record levels, triggering an excessive heat warning and a spare the air alert for unhealthy air.

The National Weather Service issued the warning until 9 p.m. Monday for the San Francisco Bay shoreline, the East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Daly City, Berkeley, Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg and San Ramon.

“There will be record or near record heat with widespread high temperatures this afternoon from 95 to 105,” the weather service said.

By 1:30 p.m., records had already fallen in downtown San Francisco where it was 89 degrees and climbing, eclipsing the previous mark of 88 set in 1985. Salinas Airport also set a new mark of 101, smashing the old record of 88 set in 1994 and Monterey topped its previous high of 91 degrees set in 1994 with a 93.9 reading.

With the excessive heat came a warning of the dangerous conditions that come along with it.

“Hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely,” the weather service said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on older relatives and neighbors.”

Forecasters asked Bay Area residents to remember to always check the backseat and never leave children or pets in cars. The temperature in your car can quickly become deadly

The dry, hot conditions set the scene for a brush fire at the former Concord Naval Weapons Station on Monday morning.

The blaze was reported at 10:13 a.m. near Lynwood Dr. and Willow Pass Road. Heavy smoke and the advancing fire forced authorities shut down traffic on Willow Pass.

Firefighters from Cal Fire, Contra Costa County and the federal government were fighting the blaze. Air tankers joined the battle as it neared the Dana Estates subdivision in Concord.

A southerly surge will continue northward up the coast on Monday night and a shallow marine layer and light onshore flow were expected to be in place in all coastal areas by Tuesday morning, bringing significant cooling on Tuesday. Less substantial cooling was expected along the San Francisco Bay Shoreline and in the coastal valleys on Tuesday. The inland valleys and hills will remain very warm to hot on Tuesday.