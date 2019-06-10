SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Friday and Saturday in the city’s Bayview District, both of which left a person injured.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Paul Avenue, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was driving when she heard three gunshots and pulled over. She then realized she’d been shot, police said.

The woman was able to call for help and she was taken to a hospital for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects, who police described as two men in a sedan-type vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a second shooting in the 200 block of Napoleon Street.

There, they learned a 29-year-old man had gotten into an argument with another man. The argument escalated and the suspect then shot the victim twice. The suspect then fled with another man in a sedan-type vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officers were unable to apprehend the suspect and his accomplice, both described as men in their 40s.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.