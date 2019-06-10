Comments
TORONTO (CBS SF) — An injured Kevin Durant was helped off the court just minutes into the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Durant was back after being sidelined with a calf injury during their second round series against the Houston Rockets.
Monday night, after scoring 11 points in the first quarter, Durant re-injured the same leg and was led out of the arena to the locker room visibly limping and frustrated.
According to reports, Durant suffered a right lower-leg injury and will not return for the remainder of the game. He will have an MRI on Tuesday.
The Warriors did lead the Raptors most of the game and were up by 6 points going into halftime.