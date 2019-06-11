  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose are on the scene of a three-alarm structure and vegetation fire involving two homes Tuesday afternoon where one firefighter was injured, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at 12:34 p.m. at 14988 McVay Ave., and two homes are currently burning in addition to vegetation, according to Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow.

The cause of the fire appears to be downed electrical wires, Matlow said. The two homes were evacuated safely but one firefighter has been injured.

There was no initial word on the seriousness of the firefighter’s injuries. Local residents were being asked to avoid the area.

As of shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters appeared to be getting the upper hand on the blaze. No further information is available.

