CONCORD (KPIX 5) — For years now, Concord city officials along with other state and local leaders have dreamed about how best to develop the now-closed Concord Naval Weapons Station. One of those dreams included turning the former base into a four-year college – a dream that now may be a little closer to reality.

In a joint announcement Tuesday, California Assemblymember Timothy Grayson (D-Concord) and state Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) confirmed that Concord is one of five locations in California that will be studied for a new California State University campus.

The university would be built on the northeast corner of the base. “We’ve established 120 acres of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station for some kind of public institution of higher learning or research facility,” said Concord Mayor Carlyn Oberinger.

The study will cost $2 million and it’s unknown how long it will take to complete. The location is close to BART, freeways and bus lines.

Concord is competing with San Mateo, Stockton, Chula Vista and Palm Desert. Concord’s mayor is, of course, optimistic.

“Well, it is a political conversation and so, we’re thankful that we have an assemblymember who’s been able to exercise some political will in Sacramento to get us that two million dollars for the feasibility study,” said Oberinger.