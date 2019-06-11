BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A large-scale power outage affected over 7,000 customers in Berkeley and smaller outages affected thousands in other cities, according to PG&E.

On PG&E’s electric outage report map, an area of Berkeley south of the UC Berkeley campus was reported to be affecting 7,363 customers. The outage began at 3:57 p.m., the map said.

PG&E said they are investigating the cause of the outage. The utility estimates that power will be restored to the affected area by 7:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

By 5:45 p.m., the outage map indicated that most of the power had been restored in the area.

Also in the East Bay, three separate outages in Orinda and Lafayette were affecting around 2,286 customers, according to the outage map. Those outages also began shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Another outage in Livermore that began at 4:26 p.m. was affecting 1,886 customers. PG&E said the outage was caused by the weather.

In Vallejo, just northeast of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, an outage was affecting 992 customers. Power was estimated to be restored by 6:15 p.m., PG&E said.

Two outages in Fairfield were affecting over 2,290 customers and started around 4 p.m. There was no estimated time of restoration for the two outages as of 5 p.m.

A statewide Flex Alert was issued Tuesday by the California Independent System Operator Corporation, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Customers were urged to conserve electricity during the hot Tuesday afternoon, a time when air conditioners are typically at peak use. Because of the widespread use of the appliances, ISO said it anticipates energy demand reaching a peak of 42,8000 megawatts Tuesday evening.