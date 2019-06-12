LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Crews Wednesday morning retrieved the body of a missing boater from Lake Del Valle in Livermore, officials confirmed.

The missing man’s family told KPIX 5 he is a horse jockey from San Francisco.

After hours of looking for the young man last night, the search resumed around 7 a.m. with divers from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and East Bay Regional Park District leading the way.

Police say the man was enjoying the hot weather Tuesday when he went overboard and did not come back up.

With the warm weather season just beginning, a lot of people will be out on the water, so emergency officials are using this as a reminder to be smart.

“It’s summer, it’s hot, and people want to get in the water. Sometimes their skills don’t match what they started from last summer. Again, we want to make sure that the priority of the Park District is to make sure our patrons are safe,” Lake Del Valle Aquatics Manager Pete DeQuincy said.

East Bay Regional Park police say a similar incident happened on Saturday in the same spot at the lake when a person fell out of a boat. They were not wearing a lifejacket, and the victim was recovered in 44 feet of water.

Tuesday’s victim was found about 50 feet away from where Saturday’s victim was found.

A chaplain was on scene with the family of the latest victim Tuesday morning.

The East Bay Regional Park District is stressing to people that if you do go out on the water, wear a life jacket.