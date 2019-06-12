PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist died in a collision Tuesday afternoon on westbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported just before 2:20 p.m. on the freeway between Loveridge and Somersville roads. A 61-year-old Antioch man died after he was ejected from his Harley Davidson, which collided with a BMW, CHP officials said.
The name of the motorcyclist will be released by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office. CHP officials said the cause of the collision is under investigation. The driver of the BMW escaped injury. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
All lanes of westbound Highway 4 were closed for about an hour and reopened at about 4 p.m. CHP officials said they don’t know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
