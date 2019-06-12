OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland city councilmembers voted unanimously Wednesday to back state legislation to build a new Oakland A’s stadium at Howard Terminal, A’s president Dave Kaval tweeted.
The City Council met at 3 p.m. and voted on two bills that would help the A’s build a new stadium at the terminal.
Assembly Bill 1191 is sponsored by Assemblymember Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, and Senate Bill 293 is sponsored by Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley.
SB 293 would allow the city to create an infrastructure financing district and adapt existing law to the ballpark project. AB 1191 would provide direction and authority to the Port of Oakland, San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, and the State Lands Commission so they can consider approving the project.
Locating the stadium at Howard Terminal is opposed by some labor unions and maritime businesses because it will have a negative effect on the port and the Oakland Coliseum area where the A’s currently play, the groups said.
