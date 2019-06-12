(KPIX 5) — With the summertime activities upon us, the use of sunscreen is always a smart recommendation to help ward of skin cancer. However, consumers are also being urged to learn more about what’s in their sunscreen and its shelf-life
A new report by the Melanoma Research Alliance says more than 96,000 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with new melanomas in 2019.
While sunscreen is imperative for sun safety, many contain chemicals that are linked to hormone disruption, nervous system toxicity, and even cancer, according to Tonya Harris, environmental toxicity specialist and founder of Slightly Greener.
Harris notes some sunscreens contain active ingredients that actually degrade in sunlight. She spoke with me about what you might be doing wrong, what is in your sunscreen, and which kinds you should use.