Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland police are investigating a suspicious death of a man found lying inside his residence on Wednesday night.
Officers responded at 9:59 p.m. to the 900 block of 56th Street on a report of an unresponsive male. They arrived to find the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Homicide investigators responded and are looking into the circumstances of the death. The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.