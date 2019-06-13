Filed Under:Oakland, Oakland news, Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A male victim died in a shooting in East Oakland late Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 11:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of International Boulevard.

No arrest has been made and no suspect description has been released by police. No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s