Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A male victim died in a shooting in East Oakland late Wednesday night, police said.
The shooting was reported at about 11:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of International Boulevard.
No arrest has been made and no suspect description has been released by police. No other details about the shooting were immediately available.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.