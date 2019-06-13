



MONTEREY (CBS SF) – The 119th U.S. Open Championship began Thursday morning at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the sixth team the course in Monterey County has hosted the major golf tournament.

The tournament, which runs through Sunday, is expected to draw more than 250,000 attendees to the beautiful coastside golf course.

Complimentary parking and shuttle transportation is being provided between the venue and California State University Monterey Bay, where more than 16,000 parking spaces have been prepared.

Neighboring cities are also providing shuttle service to the tournament, including Carmel, Monterey and Pacific Grove.

There is no other public parking in the area of the golf course without permits, and the 17-Mile Drive also closed to tourist traffic last weekend in preparation for the tournament.

The U.S. Open was last at Pebble Beach in 2010, when Graeme McDowell from Northern Ireland won it. The prior time, in 2000, Tiger Woods won there by a major tournament record 15 strokes.

More information can be found online at www.usopen.com, where the tournament is also being live-streamed.

