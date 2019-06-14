SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A series of free, outdoor concerts kicks off Sunday at San Francisco’s Stern Grove featuring big-name acts all summer long.
The 82nd annual Stern Grove Festival will feature 10 separate concerts held on Sundays, running through Aug. 18.
This Sunday’s concert, sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, will feature Grammy award-winning jazz rap fusion group Digable Planets and Oakland-based hip-hop group Bang Data. The concert begins at 2 p.m.
“We believe that experiencing high-quality live music promotes health, happiness, and well-being. Our concerts bridge cultural and generational gaps and bring people together, which is healing and important in our society today, and they are just downright fun!” said Stern Grove Festival Executive Director Bob Fiedler in a statement.
Future performances happening this summer include the San Francisco Ballet, the San Francisco Symphony, indie rock singer/songwriter Mitski, and a co-headlining concert with reggae legend Toots Hibbert and his band the Maytals with soulful singer Lee Fields and his group, the Expressions. The festival will close out on August 18 with the annual fundraising “Big Picnic” featuring R&B icons Isley Brothers.
The festival has been taking place since 1937, after Rosalie Meyer gifted the Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove to the city with the condition that free concerts be held there every summer. For more information on the 2019 season, visit the Stern Grove Festival website.
