OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Toronto Raptors executive pushed an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy when he allegedly wasn’t let on the court to celebrate the team’s first ever NBA Finals win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening, police said.

Sgt. Ray Kelly with the sheriff’s office confirmed the executive to be Masai Ujiri, the president of the Raptors organization.

The incident reportedly occurred when the deputy asked to see Ujiri’s credentials as he attempted to enter the court.

Police described the incident as “a push that went upward and struck him [the deputy] in the face.”

No arrest has been made, but ACSO will submit a complaint to the Raptors, according to Sgt. Kelly.

Ujiri joined the Raptors in 2013. He conducted the once controversial trade last year that landed Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard on the Canadian team, trading away franchise face DeMar Derozan. He was also once criticized for firing Dwayne Casey after the 2018 playoffs, even though he had just won the NBA Coach of the Year award.

