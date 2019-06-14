Comments
(CBS SF) — A runaway golf cart injured five people at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Friday, according to published reports.
KSBW reported the incident happened at 10:15 a.m. near the 16th fairway during the second round.
The California Highway Patrol said a vendor was loading the golf cart with boxes when one of them fell onto the accelerator. The driverless cart ended up hitting five people before the vendor was able to stop it.
KSBW said two people suffered major injuries and were taken to the hospital. The age of the victims ranged from 25 to 82 years old.