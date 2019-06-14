  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 7pm
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pebble Beach, U.S. Open


(CBS SF) — A runaway golf cart injured five people at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Friday, according to published reports.

KSBW reported the incident happened at 10:15 a.m. near the 16th fairway during the second round.

The California Highway Patrol said a vendor was loading the golf cart with boxes when one of them fell onto the accelerator. The driverless cart ended up hitting five people before the vendor was able to stop it.

KSBW said two people suffered major injuries and were taken to the hospital. The age of the victims ranged from 25 to 82 years old.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s