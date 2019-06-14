WATCH LIVE:Golden State Warriors season wrap-up press conference
Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Antioch police reunited a young boy with his family after the child was found wandering the streets alone Friday morning.

The boy, who appears to be 2 to 3 years old, was discovered walking along West 11th Street near Klengel Street, according to a 9 a.m. Facebook post by Antioch police.

At about 11 a.m., police posted that the boy’s family had been found.

No additional details were made available.

Before his family was located, the boy was at Antioch Police Department headquarters under the supervision of an officer.

It was not clear why the child was found wandering alone.

