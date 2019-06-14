Comments
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Authorities on Friday afternoon reported a severe traffic alert that for a time blocked all lanes of eastbound CA-92 in San Mateo due to a truck fire, CHP said.
At 2:34 p.m., CHP reported that a truck fire on eastbound CA-92 east of W. Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo has blocked all lanes.
Photos posted on social media showed that the fire from the truck had spread to the nearby hillside.
One lane had reopened at about 2:45 p.m., according to CHP.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.