VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed along Interstate 80 Saturday evening in Vacaville and the California Highway Patrol was looking Saturday night for the suspected shooter.
The CHP got a report at 6:06 p.m. of a traffic collision on I-80 near Orange Drive and the old Nut Tree complex, the CHP said. Arriving investigators saw a man who had been shot; officers soon found a pickup truck nearby with several bullet holes in the side.
The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
The CHP is looking for help from the public with finding the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP’s Investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.
