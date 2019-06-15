OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Police Department on Saturday morning reported the department will dedicate a contingency of law enforcement officers this weekend to deter illegal sideshow activity.
Sideshows are informal demonstrations of automotive stunts performed in public intersections and in parking lots.
Oakland police, along with regional law enforcement partners, will team up to deter and take enforcement action against sideshow participants by issuing citations, making arrests and towing vehicles.
The increased response to sideshows will continue every weekend throughout the summer, according to the police department.
Police said illegal sideshows have historically led to serious injury or death of spectators and participants.
