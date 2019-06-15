SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A computer outage left thousands of frustrated Target shoppers unable to purchase their goods at the checkout registers, on Saturday.

The company posted on Twitter, “We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed.”

Meanwhile, shoppers took to social media and posted pictures of long lines and chaos, and were reportedly told by Target employees to come back later.

Today shall be marked as the day the @target registers went down and everyone lost their damn minds. #targetdown https://t.co/CPVxS007bB—

no_barkin (@rebeccabarkin) June 15, 2019

“Today shall be marked as the day the @target registers went down and everyone lost their (expletive) minds,” wrote one customer in a Tweet.

Apparently, the outage is widespread, with reports from shoppers from across the country.

Customers reported that scanners were reading the prices on a few items, but the process was taking much longer. At some stores, employees passed out snacks and Starbucks beverages to customers while they waited. Others, left the store empty-handed.

No word yet from Target as to what caused the system to crash.