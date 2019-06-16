  • KPIX 5On Air

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — At least one person was seriously injured after a vehicle crashed off eastbound state Highway 4 and into the backyard of a home in Martinez early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the crash was first reported at 12:52 a.m. The vehicle ended up in the yard of a property at 2030 Franklin Canyon Road in Martinez, according to Contra Costa County Fire Department officials.

Crews at the scene reported that the vehicle ended up on its side against the home, Fire Captain Tracie Dutter said.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with major injuries.

