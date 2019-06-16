OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One driver was injured in a shooting inside fourth bore of the Caldecott Tunnel on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m. The driver was shot in the head while traveling westbound on Highway 24. There was a passenger in the vehicle who was not struck.
The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment, but no details were available about the severity of the injuries.
CHP said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that the suspect vehicle may be white.
CHP Oakland were on the scene obtaining evidence. The fourth bore remains closed as of 10 p.m. Sunday evening.
If anyone has any information about this incident, CHP asks to call their help line at (707) 917-4491.