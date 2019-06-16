  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMGame Day
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caldecott Tunnel, Car Shooting, Highway 24, Oakland news, Shooting, traffic

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One driver was injured in a shooting inside fourth bore of the Caldecott Tunnel on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at around 7:50 p.m. The driver was shot in the head while traveling westbound on Highway 24. There was a passenger in the vehicle who was not struck.

The driver was transported to a hospital for treatment, but no details were available about the severity of the injuries.

CHP said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that the suspect vehicle may be white.

CHP Oakland were on the scene obtaining evidence. The fourth bore remains closed as of 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

If anyone has any information about this incident, CHP asks to call their help line at (707) 917-4491.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s