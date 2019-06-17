  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A person was injured late Sunday night in a shooting in San Jose, police said Monday.

Officers responded at 11:48 p.m. to Clemence Avenue and Story Road following a report that someone was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No one has been identified as a suspect. Police said they’re still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

