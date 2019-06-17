SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who stole cash from a Santa Rosa Shell gas station late Sunday night, police said.
Officers were dispatched at 11:03 p.m. to the station at 2005 Guerneville Road after someone reported an armed robbery.
The clerk told officers that the suspect came in the store, pulled out a silver handgun, pointed it at him and demanded cash.
Police said the clerk gave the robber cash and the robber left the store and was last seen running behind Safeway on Marlow Road.
Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not find him.
Police described the suspect as a black man in his 40s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with dark hair. Police said the robber was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and gloves.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Santa Rosa police (707) 543-3600.