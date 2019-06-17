  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gas Station Robbery, Robbery, Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who stole cash from a Santa Rosa Shell gas station late Sunday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 11:03 p.m. to the station at 2005 Guerneville Road after someone reported an armed robbery.

The clerk told officers that the suspect came in the store, pulled out a silver handgun, pointed it at him and demanded cash.

Police said the clerk gave the robber cash and the robber left the store and was last seen running behind Safeway on Marlow Road.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not find him.

A gas station robber in Santa Rosa.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 40s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds with dark hair. Police said the robber was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Santa Rosa police (707) 543-3600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s