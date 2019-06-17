OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two people were injured in shootings late Sunday night and early Monday morning in Oakland, police said.
The first was reported at 11:47 p.m. at 1055 Eighth St. in West Oakland where a person suffered a bullet wound to their ankle, Officer R. Morales said. The victim is in stable condition.
A second shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 8900 block of MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland where the victim escaped injury.
A third shooting was reported at 1:59 a.m. at Fairfax Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. The bullet went through the victim’s neck. The person is in stable condition, Morales said.
