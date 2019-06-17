  • KPIX 5On Air

San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Rescue crews pulled an unresponsive man from the water near San Francisco’s Pier 27 on Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Crews on a boat responded around 12:20 p.m. after witness reported seeing the man in the bay, San Francisco fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Paramedics performed CPR on him and were able to detect minor cardiac activity, according to Baxter.

The victim has been taken to the trauma center at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Information about his condition was not immediately available.

Fire officials said they didn’t know why the man was in the water.

