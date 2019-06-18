SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The body of a man was found late Monday night just off Skyline Boulevard in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff’s officials said.
A deputy on an unrelated call discovered the man at 11:09 p.m. just north of Reids Roost, which is just east of the El Corte de Madera Open Space Preserve.
Skyline Boulevard is closed from just south of Skeggs Point to just north of Reids Roost. Sheriff’s officials don’t know when the road will reopen.
Sheriff’s Lt. Stephanie Josephson said deputies are looking for suspects and anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (650) 599-1536.
