Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Freeway Shooting, Milpitas

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers were searching clues early Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a young man who was found dead in a car in the northbound lanes of I-680 just north of Landess Ave. in Milpitas, authorities said.

CHP San Jose PIO Ross Lee said his agency received a call of ‘possible shots fired’ on the freeway shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

“As we responded on scene we found a vehicle in the center median,” he said. “There was a sole male occupant seated in the driver’s seat who did appear to have been struck by gunfire. He was unresponsive.”

Attempts to revive the man, who was in his early 20s, were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

The northbound lanes of 680 were shut down for several hours while officers searched the area for any evidence in the shooting. The lanes were reopened at around 4 a.m.

The CHP was asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their San Jose office at 408-467-5400.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s