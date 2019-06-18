MILPITAS (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers were searching clues early Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a young man who was found dead in a car in the northbound lanes of I-680 just north of Landess Ave. in Milpitas, authorities said.
CHP San Jose PIO Ross Lee said his agency received a call of ‘possible shots fired’ on the freeway shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.
“As we responded on scene we found a vehicle in the center median,” he said. “There was a sole male occupant seated in the driver’s seat who did appear to have been struck by gunfire. He was unresponsive.”
Attempts to revive the man, who was in his early 20s, were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene. His identity was not released.
The northbound lanes of 680 were shut down for several hours while officers searched the area for any evidence in the shooting. The lanes were reopened at around 4 a.m.
The CHP was asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their San Jose office at 408-467-5400.