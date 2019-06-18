SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco have knocked down a fire at a food truck complex in the Mission Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed shortly before 4 p.m. that units were on the scene of a food truck that was on fire near the intersection of Mission Bay Boulevard and Channel Street in the Mission Bay neighborhood near the new Chase Center.

Video from a KPIX traffic camera showed a large plume of black smoke being produced by the fire, but as of about 4 p.m. the amount of smoke was greatly reduced.

San Francisco Fire later confirmed that the fire was centered at a shed that was part of a food truck complex, but that crews had a good handle on the incident.

#061819WF1 UPDATE we have a good handle on this small shed fire generating lots of smoke. Continue to AVOID AREA 1605 HRs https://t.co/628bc7Djqw — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) June 18, 2019

SF Fire officials asked that residents and locals avoid the area for now.

KPIX 5 has cameras headed to the scene and will provide additional details as they are made available.