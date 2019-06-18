By Hoodline
A new spot to score juice, smoothies, coffee, tea and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2131 Durant Ave. in Downtown Berkeley, the new addition is called Windmill Coffee House.
Its website states that Windmill Coffee House provides a relaxing and comfortable environment for students and remote workers alike. On the menu, expect to see items like espresso, herbal tea, smoothies, bagels, sandwiches and more. There is also a juice bar where juices and smoothies are freshly prepared using a variety of fruits and vegetables.
So far, Windmill Coffee House has four stars out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jon T. who reviewed the new spot on June 15, wrote, “Great drip coffee. Owner told me that it’s an Ethiopian roast that he’s using. Coffee was remarkably bright and smooth for just a simple drip. Dollar refills too. Solid everything bagel. It had sunflower seeds on it, which I don’t see often.”
Head on over to check it out: Windmill Coffee House is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)
Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Berkeley? Here’s what else opened recently near you.