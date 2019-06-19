MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a string of auto burglaries in Santa Clara County after a months-long investigation involving multiple agencies.
The auto burglaries happened in Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Palo Alto and Cupertino, according to Mountain View police. The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Marcus Anigilaje and
29-year-old Paul Edwards of Oakland, and 25-year-old Troy Collins of Sacramento.
They were seen driving a black Infiniti sedan along San Antonio Road toward El Camino Real in Mountain View on Tuesday at about 7:40 p.m., and officers responded to the area to surround the vehicle. The men were ordered out of the vehicle and arrested without incident, according to police.
Officers allegedly found burglary tools in the car, and said they are trying to determine if a laptop in the vehicle was stolen.
Anigilaje, Edwards and Collins were booked into Elmwood jail Wednesday for alleged burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property. All three men are being held without bail.
