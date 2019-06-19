FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Fairfield police believe a pair of shootings that occurred early Tuesday morning might be connected.
Officers responded to the sound of gunshots and calls to dispatch just after midnight Tuesday and found two boys, ages 15 and 16, in the 1000 block of First Street who had suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The teenagers were sent to the hospital and four other males at the scene, ages 15 to 18, were located and detained. All of the youths are from either Fairfield or Suisun City, police said.
Shortly after, police responded to reports of a vehicle collision around Kansas and Tyler streets and found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released pending notification of his family.
Police say the two incidents appear to be related and not random acts. No arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with information on either shooting to call the Fairfield Police Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600 or Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867. Those with information can also text “TIPFAIRFIELDPD” followed by your information to 888777.
