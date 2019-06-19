



SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another homicide early Wednesday in a similar area to where a body was found early Tuesday on Skyline Boulevard and one person has been arrested in connection to the crime.

The roadway, also known as state Highway 35, is currently closed between Reids Roost and Swett roads as sheriff’s officials investigate the homicide, Lt. Stephanie Josephson said. Neither the victim nor suspect was identified and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Josephson advised that any residents in the area of the closure who witnessed any suspicious activity either late last night or early Wednesday to report it to sheriff’s officials. In addition, residents are asked to call 911 if a stranger or someone who isn’t law enforcement knocks on their door.

“Well, I feel terrible, because it’s such a beautiful area. I love living here, a really tight-knit, close community,” one nearby resident who did not want to go on camera told KPIX 5. “And so to hear things like this going on, it’s really disturbing and sad.”

Late Monday night, a San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy found a dead man lying on the shoulder of Skyline Boulevard near the El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve.

The deputy was on an unrelated call when the body was discovered at 11:09 p.m. Monday just north of Reids Roost. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his injuries suggest his death was a homicide.

Investigators searched the area with help from a SWAT team, K-9 units and aircraft and were still canvassing the area early Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities closed the area for most of Tuesday morning, but Skyline Boulevard reopened between state Highway 92 and state Highway 84 after a “shelter in place” order associated with the investigation was lifted, sheriff’s officials said around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (650) 363-4051.

