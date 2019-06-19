



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling bags of frozen spinach amid concerns of possible listeria contamination.

According to a company statement, the recall impacts conventional and organic frozen cut leaf spinach in 16-ounce bags made by National Frozen Foods of Oregon. The recalled spinach was sold at stores in California, along with locations in 18 other states.

The recalled spinach includes:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach with UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, with a use by date of 12/03/21.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, also with a use by date of 12/03/21.

Sprouts said the recall was prompted after random sampling revealed finished products contained the bacteria.

The retailer said no illnesses have been reported.

Sprouts said it has removed the recalled product from stores and is conducting an internal investigation. Consumers who purchased the spinach are being asked to throw away the products or return them for a full refund.

Listeria can cause high fever, headache, nausea and diarrhea in healthy individuals, but can cause serious and fatal infections in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. For pregnant women, an infection could also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,600 people are infected and about 260 die each year from listeria infection.