SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – YouTube is reportedly considering making some major changes in response to concerns that children are being exposed to harmful content.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Google executives are considering a move of all children’s content to a separate platform. A standalone YouTube kids app could shield children from inappropriate content.

YouTube is also thinking about turning off the auto-play feature on children’s content. Popular videos for kids represent millions of dollars in ad revenue.

The video sharing giant based in San Bruno sent KPIX 5 this statement, “We consider lots of ideas for improving YouTube, and some remain just that – ideas. Others, we develop and launch, just like our restrictions to minors live-streaming … or updated hate speech policy.”

Word of the possible changes comes two weeks following a report that detailed how YouTube’s recommendation algorithm suggests home videos featuring children to pedophiles.

Earlier this year, YouTube disabled comments on nearly all videos featuring kids after it was revealed that pedophiles were leaving inappropriate comments on innocuous videos of children.

YouTube has also announced expanded efforts to protect underage users from exploitation and abuse.

