



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — A 45-year-old Sacramento man who is being held without bail on felony murder charges in the slaying of Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan has a violent criminal history and is estranged from his family, authorities and family members said Thursday.

Adel Sambrano Ramos was taken into custody early Thursday following an 8-hour standoff with police and after he allegedly shot and killed O’Sullivan while she was assisting another woman who was involved in a domestic dispute with the 45-year-old.

His younger brother, Orlando Ramos, told The Associated Press that Adel Ramos is estranged from his family and has a long record that includes convictions for driving under the influence, drug use and domestic violence.

“It’s the drugs, it’s always been the drugs,” Orlando Ramos said. “If he goes to prison for the rest of his life, I could care less…I’m a lot more heartbroken for seeing the pain in my mother and for the police officer and her family than I am for him going to prison.”

He said he was sorry the shooting occurred and sent his condolences to the officer’s family.

O’Sullivan and other officers arrived at the home in 200 block of Redwood Ave. at 5:41 p.m. A half-hour later the first shots were fired, and O’Sullivan was hit, authorities said.

The gunman continued firing a rifle-type weapon. At 6:54 p.m., additional officers responded with an armored vehicle to rescue O’Sullivan.

“Our officers maintained cover in safe positions until we were able to get an armored vehicle in the area,” Sgt. Vance Chandler said.

Five minutes later, O’Sullivan was taken to UC Davis Medical Center, where she died.

The woman she was helping was not hurt. Orlando Ramos said she was Adel Ramos’ girlfriend.