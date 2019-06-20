



EAST PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — The City of East Palo Alto is proceeding with the installation of surveillance cameras on a new footbridge after a pair of attempted robberies on the bridge last week.

Marie McKenzie, a spokesperson for the City of East Palo Alto, said the cameras could come “in a matter of days”.

Plans and funding for the surveillance cameras had always been part of the original plan for the bridge from the beginning, said McKenzie.

Thursday, a city employee and two representatives from a third party security systems vendor were seen walking the Clark Avenue bridge, scoping out potential installation points, and discussing equipment options. The East Palo Police Department has assigned at least one staff member to assist with the effort.

Last Thursday, two victims were approached while crossing, by groups of young kids who demanded their valuables. The pair of attempted robberies occurred on the same day, about 90 minutes apart.

McKenzie says those incidents did not change the timeline for the camera installation.

There has not been another incident since last week. But in the days following, East Palo Alto Police have increased their presence and stepped up patrols at the bridge.

The bridge, which opened May 18, was a sorely-needed safe crossing between the eastern and western parts of the city, that for years had been divided by Highway 101.

The Mahoni family, who live nearby, say the attempted robberies have marred what has otherwise been a source of pride for the neighborhood.

“The kids who did that, so low of them to do that,” said Maile Mahoni.

“I dislike it. I dislike it when they do stuff like that because we’re in a small city and this is like a tight-knit, family neighborhood,” said Duke Mahoni.

As public surveillance cameras become increasingly more common, privacy concerns have been raised, but there seemed to be widespread support for the cameras in East Palo for now.

“Of course. if it’s more secure for people,” said Aline Jaminais, a local resident.