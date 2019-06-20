  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (AP) — The Golden State Warriors hope Jordan Poole will provide a much-needed scoring punch as a rookie.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for photographs with Michigan’s Jordan Poole after the Golden State Warriors selected him as the 28th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Golden State selected the Michigan shooting guard with the 28th pick of the NBA draft Thursday night, seeking a player who could make an immediate impact given the team’s injury-plagued roster coming off an NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors acquired the Pelicans’ choice at No. 39, Serbian forward Alen Smailagic, who played for the G-League Warriors last season. Golden State then selected power forward Eric Paschall out of Villanova with the 41st pick.

Poole averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during his sophomore season for the Wolverines. Warriors general manager Bob Myers sought a scorer and reliable shooter. The 6-foot-5 Poole made five or more 3-pointers in five games and shot 37% from deep.

Paschall, who hit 70 3-pointers as a senior, averaged 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in his final college season. The 6-foot-9 Paschall spent his first year at Fordham before transferring to Villanova.

Golden State’s roster is far from set after the Warriors lost Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to serious injuries in the last two finals games, and Durant is set to become a free agent with it unclear if he will re-sign with Golden State. In Game 5, Durant ruptured his right Achilles tendon and underwent surgery last Wednesday, then Thompson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Game 6. He will have surgery and endure a long rehab.

The Warriors, who picked 28th for the second straight year, chose a Michigan player for the first time since drafting Rickey Green with the 16th overall pick in 1977.

