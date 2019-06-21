Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A major delay exists at BART’s Fruitvale station Friday night because a power line fell onto the tracks and damaged a train, BART officials said.
As of 10:14 p.m. the delay was affecting the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions.
Parallel bus service is available on Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District bus Nos. 88, 62, and 18 between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations and bus No. 73 between the Fruitvale and Coliseum stations.
BART officials said PG&E is responding.
