



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Major League Baseball suspended Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance enhancing substance.

According to a statement from the commissioner’s office, Montas was suspended after testing positive for Ostarine. The suspension is effective immediately. With the A’s playing 76 games so far this season, Montas will not be eligible to return until late September.

Before Friday’s suspension, Montas was in the midst of a breakout year, with a 9-2 record over 15 starts. Montas had a 2.70 ERA and recorded 97 strikeouts. Montas last started in Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays, striking out nine and giving up one run in four hits over 8 innings.

In a statement, the team said, “The A’s were disappointed upon learning of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Frankie back after the discipline has been served.”

Montas said in a statement through the MLB Players’ Association, “While I never intended to take any prohibited substance, I unfortunately and unknowingly ingested a contaminated supplement that I had purchased over the counter at a nutrition store here in the United States. That said, I respect MLB rules and understand my responsibilities under the Joint Drug Agreement, and accept full responsibility. I sincerely apologize to the A’s organization, the fans, my teammates, and my family for this mistake. My hope is to be able to return to the A’s later this season and contribute as best I can.”