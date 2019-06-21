  • KPIX 5Watch Now
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a registered sex offender for being on the Santa Rosa High School campus.

Liam Atkins, 53, was arrested on suspicion of violation of parole and being a sex offender on school grounds, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., officers received information form the Santa Rosa parole office Atkins was possibly on the Santa Rosa High School campus.

Officers went to the high school and located Atkins on the property.

Police said he did not have permission or a legitimate reason to be at the school.

He was taken into custody without incident.

