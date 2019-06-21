WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) – A 21-year-old Watsonville softball coach was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl between September and November 2018, Monterey County prosecutors reported Friday.

Madison Perez Nott was the head coach for an all-girl Salinas softball club team, Aldrete Softball Academy 12U, when she began a relationship with a girl between the ages of 13 and 14, according to prosecutors.

The girl’s mother reported the relationship to police after she found sexual text messages on her daughter’s phone, and said the two would engage in the acts when they would meet after practice or team-building events.

Nott also gave the girl another device after her phone was taken away, investigators found.

She pleaded guilty in April to committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, after first admitting to law enforcement that she engaged in sexual acts with the girl.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Rafael Vazquez said Nott “prioritized her sexual desires above the well-being of one of the children that was placed in her care,” and caused damage to the victim’s psychological and emotional well-being.

Nott will be required to register as a sex offender for life, and will be prohibited from having contact with the victim for 10 years.

