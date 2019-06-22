OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A van was traveling at high speeds when it crashed into a pole and flipped Saturday morning in Oakley, killing the driver and injuring another person in a parked pickup, police said.

The wreck was reported about 10:25 a.m. on West Cypress Road near O’Hara Avenue, Oakley police Sgt. Robert Roberts said.

Heads up in #Oakley…. fatal vehicle crash shuts down W Cypress. @ECCFPD responded and 1 patient airlifted in critical condition. https://t.co/L9xOg9Yziw — eastcountytoday.net (@eastcountytoday) June 22, 2019

Although several people tried to help the driver get out of the van and fire crews eventually extricated him, he died at the scene, Roberts said. The victim’s name has not been released.

The van was traveling at high speed when it hit the pole, hit the pickup and eventually flipped onto its roof in a church parking lot.

Officials don’t know what caused the wreck but said it could have been a medical emergency or a mechanical problem with the vehicle.

A man in the pickup was flown to John Muir Medical Center with major injuries after the crash, Roberts said.

