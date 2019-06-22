  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMHope in the Wild
    09:00 AMTails of Valor
    09:30 AMThe Inspectors
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:3-alarm fire, Alameda County Fire Department, San Leandro fire


SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire that swept through an upholstery store in San Leandro Friday night was 90 percent contained on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but seven people were displaced by the blaze at Knops Upholstery Inc., 460 East 14th St. and two other nearby businesses were damaged, according to Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles.

Fire crews on scene in San Leandro Friday, June 21, 2019. (CBS)

The fire, reported about 8:30 p.m. Friday, started in the rear corner of the upholstery store, Knowles said.

The fire was 90 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Saturday and crews remained at the scene.


 

The two adjacent businesses damaged by the fire were Fashion City, a clothing store at 462 East 14th St., and Sweet Fingers Restaurant at 464 East 14th St., Knowles said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s