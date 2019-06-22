



SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire that swept through an upholstery store in San Leandro Friday night was 90 percent contained on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but seven people were displaced by the blaze at Knops Upholstery Inc., 460 East 14th St. and two other nearby businesses were damaged, according to Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles.

The fire, reported about 8:30 p.m. Friday, started in the rear corner of the upholstery store, Knowles said.

The fire was 90 percent contained as of 8 a.m. Saturday and crews remained at the scene.

The two adjacent businesses damaged by the fire were Fashion City, a clothing store at 462 East 14th St., and Sweet Fingers Restaurant at 464 East 14th St., Knowles said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed