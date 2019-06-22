Comments
President Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, June 22, 2019, before boarding Marine One for the trip to Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — President Trump on Saturday tweeted that the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants planned for Sunday would be delayed two weeks.
The president tweeted: “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!”
