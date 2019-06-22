  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    3:30 PM5 Makeup Tips 4 You
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ICE raid, Immigration, Trump Ad
President Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, June 22, 2019, before boarding Marine One for the trip to Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — President Trump on Saturday tweeted that the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants planned for Sunday would be delayed two weeks.

The president tweeted: “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!”

Will be expanded

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s